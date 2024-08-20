Submit Release
Lane Restriction on County Route 9/1, (Robinson Ridge Road), and County Route 7/14 (Knob Fork Road) to Begin Monday, August 19, 2024

County Route 9/1 (Robinson Ridge Road), from milepost 0.0 to milepost 2.26, and County Route 7/14 (Knob Fork Road), from milepost 0.0 to milepost 0.50, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, August 19, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024, for tree clearing, road maintenance, and paving. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.
 
Alternate Route: Use County Route 9 (Sugar Run Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

