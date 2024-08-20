TRAFFIC DELAY on WV 18 to Begin Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on WV 18, from the junction of US 50, to the junction of County Route 50/30, Marie Street, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2024, through Friday, August 30, 2024, for milling, paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​