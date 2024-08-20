US 50 Eastbound Lane Closure to begin Tuesday, August 20, 2024

The eastbound slow lane of US 50 will be closed between mile marker 17.55 and mile marker 18.80 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2024, through Thursday, August 22, 2024, for work to seal the roadway.
