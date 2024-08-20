Lane Closure on US 250 (Dragon Highway), in Cameron, to Begin Tuesday, August 20, 2024

A portion of US 250, Dragon Highway, in Cameron, from milepost 12.70 to milepost 12.75, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, through Thursday, August 22, 2024, for tree trimming. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
