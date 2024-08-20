North central West Virginia paving more than 70 roads

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) and its contracting partners are paving more than 70 roads in the north central West Virginia counties of Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor. The massive paving program is the result of a $150 million supplemental budget appropriation provided by Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature.



The counties make up WVDOH District 4.



“District 4 is excited to announce that this paving season has a record-breaking 70-plus roads slated to be paved,” said District 4 Manager Earl Gaskins. “With this year's allotment of over $18 million, District 4 is able to achieve an unprecedented amount of road work in our immediate area.”



Some of the roads being paved include sections of WV 18 North and Smithton Road in Doddridge County, Sections of US 19 near Goodhope and several roads in the Country Club Community in Harrison County, parts of WV 857 and WV 705 in Monongalia County, parts of US 250 and Monumental Road in Marion County, and sections of US 50 in Taylor and Preston Counties.

