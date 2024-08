St Albans Barracks / Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2005773

TROOPER: Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 2036 hours

LOCATION: 91 Pleasant View Dr, Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Felton Lafontaine

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

VICTIM: Roger Robitaille

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/17/2024 at 2222 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that took place at 91 Pleasant View Drive in Enosburgh, VT. Roger Robitaille, age 63 of Enosburgh, had been assaulted by Felton Lafontaine, age 43 of Enosburgh. Robitaille was taken to the hospital for his injuries. On 08/19/2024 at 2036 hours Lafontaine was arrested at his neighboring residence by Vermont State Police.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 08/20/2024 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED – LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819