**** UPDATE**** St. Johnsbury Barracks / School Threat
***UPDATE***
At approximately 1215 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a reported verbal threat involving students bringing firearms into the Danville School. Troopers from the Vermont State Police and Officers from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles immediately responded to the school to begin an investigation.
As of 1340 hours, the Vermont State Police, in conjunction with officials from the Danville School, have determined that the school and everyone inside it are safe. No firearms were located during this investigation, and the students involved were determined not to have any immediate means to carry out the reported threat.
Detectives from the Vermont State Police Criminal Division are actively investigating this incident in conjunction with the Caledonia County State Attorney's Office; however, no criminal charges are pending at this time.
No further information will be released at this time due to the age of the individuals involved in this incident.
Respectfully,
Lieutenant Charles Winn
Station Commander
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT. 05819
From: Munson, Debra via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, April 11, 2025 1:26 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / School Threat
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A4003132
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Charles Winn
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: approximately 1215 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: 148 Peacham Rd, Danville VT Danville School
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a reported verbal threat involving students at the Danville School in Danville, VT. The comments were reported to school officials Friday afternoon at approximately 1215 hours, who immediately notified VSP and took precautionary interventions. Initial investigation identified the students involved and determined they did not have any weapons or an immediate means to carry out the threat. The school was placed on lockdown status during the initial investigation however classes have resumed as normal. Out of an abundance of caution, there remains a police presence at the school as the investigation continues. Due to the age of the individuals involved, limited information will be forthcoming.
Captain Debra Munson
Vermont State Police
Troop A Commander
45 State St
Waterbury, VT 05671
802-498-8218
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.