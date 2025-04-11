UPDATE**** St. Johnsbury Barracks / School Threat

***UPDATE***

At approximately 1215 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a reported verbal threat involving students bringing firearms into the Danville School. Troopers from the Vermont State Police and Officers from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles immediately responded to the school to begin an investigation.

As of 1340 hours, the Vermont State Police, in conjunction with officials from the Danville School, have determined that the school and everyone inside it are safe. No firearms were located during this investigation, and the students involved were determined not to have any immediate means to carry out the reported threat.

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Criminal Division are actively investigating this incident in conjunction with the Caledonia County State Attorney's Office; however, no criminal charges are pending at this time.

No further information will be released at this time due to the age of the individuals involved in this incident.

Respectfully,

Lieutenant Charles Winn

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT. 05819

From: Munson, Debra via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, April 11, 2025 1:26 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / School Threat

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.