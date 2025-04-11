Update Vermont State Police investigates death of two people at a residence in Eden

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates the deaths of two people at a residence in Eden

UPDATE:

On Thursday (April 10, 2025) autopsies on the two individuals were completed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The two have been identified as David Buchanon (78) and his wife Karol Buchanon (70), both of whom resided at the scene in Eden. Autopsy results and the investigation indicate David shot Karol before shooting himself. Karol’s death has been ruled a homicide – subject shot, gunshot wound to head. David’s death has been ruled a suicide – subject shot self, gunshot wound to head.

Vermont State Police detectives continue to work on this investigation. When the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Lamoille County State’s Attorney for review.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Eden, Vermont (Wednesday, April 9, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at a home in Eden.

Law enforcement received a 911 call at 2:09 p.m. The caller advised there were two deceased individuals in a private home on Rt. 100 in Eden. Deputies from the Lamoille County Sheriff Department and a State Fish and Wildlife Warden responded and located two people dead inside the residence. Everyone involved in this incident is believed to be accounted for, and there is no identified threat to the community.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Lamoille County State Attorney is also assisting.

Following processing of the scene by the Crime Scene Search Team, the victims’ bodies will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Names of those involved will be released after notification of relatives and further investigation.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are currently available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.