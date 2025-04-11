St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003128
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4-11-25 at 0823
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hawkins Road, Danville, VT
VIOLATIONS: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VICTIM: Eric Newland
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Hawkins Road in Danville, VT, after receiving reports of a vandalism. Troopers responded to the area and discovered a residential property had been damaged and burglarized the night prior. Investigation revealed a juvenile, who was later identified, traveled to the residence, damaged property, and entered without permission. Troopers made contact with the suspect and their parents shortly after. The suspect was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Family Division on a future date to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: Caledonia County Family Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.