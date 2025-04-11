St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4003128

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4-11-25 at 0823

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hawkins Road, Danville, VT

VIOLATIONS: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VICTIM: Eric Newland

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Hawkins Road in Danville, VT, after receiving reports of a vandalism. Troopers responded to the area and discovered a residential property had been damaged and burglarized the night prior. Investigation revealed a juvenile, who was later identified, traveled to the residence, damaged property, and entered without permission. Troopers made contact with the suspect and their parents shortly after. The suspect was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Family Division on a future date to answer for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Caledonia County Family Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819