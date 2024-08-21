Gavel’s New Product for California Divorce, Probate, and Estate Planning Attorneys is Free to Use

Divorce workflow where users can enter client information and automatically generate documents. Workflows can be white-labeled and shared with clients to log-in and enter their own client intake data at their own pace.

Gavel launches free pre-built workflows for lawyers (no setup needed) to allow law firms to experience immediate profitability benefits of document automation.

Pre-Built Workflows give lawyers the flexibility to serve more clients and build long-lasting, future-proof, and profitable firms.” — Dorna Moini

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gavel , the leader in legal automation, announced the launch of its Pre-Built Workflows , which are automated workflows for California Divorce, Probate, and Estate Planning lawyers. These workflows require no setup to get started, and they are free for lawyers to test without signing up for Gavel.The company noted the imminence of adopting technology, particularly for small and mid-sized firms, who are often overlooked in technology surveys and reports, and expressed concerns for this contingent of lawyers and their current adoption.Only one-third of lawyers surveyed by the ABA are using any document automation technology. This is the lowest hanging fruit for firms to not only improve their work product and remain competitive, but also to drive higher profits and better margins, particularly as many areas get pushed to alternative fee arrangements.Gavel’s Pre-Built Workflows (no-setup, automated forms) are available for free for anyone to try out. In fact, an attorney in any of these areas could run the workflows as many times as they want. If users want to store information and fully integrate these workflows into their practice, they will need to start a Gavel account. This low-risk approach allows lawyers to experience the benefits of automation immediately.“Our vision at Gavel is to make access to the law universal,” said CEO Dorna Moini. “The biggest hurdle to making that vision come true is the speed at which legal knowledge can be automated into Gavel, giving lawyers the flexibility to serve more clients and build long-lasting, future-proof, and profitable firms. On the heels of our two AI product launches, Pre-Built Workflows add another strong pillar to our law firms’ operations.”This first launch specifically targets California Judicial Council forms, as well as a comprehensive suite of estate planning workflows. Gavel is working with experienced attorneys in other jurisdictions and practice areas to launch additional areas on a rolling basis.About Gavel:Gavel is the automation infrastructure that enables legal professionals to advance the way they serve and reach clients. An intuitive, customizable tool to automate any part of their law practice, Gavel gives attorneys and law firms the ability to streamline operations, save time, and serve more clients. Gavel is built by a dedicated team of lawyers and technologists committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession. The company is led by a team of veteran lawyers, including CEO Dorna Moini, a former litigator at Sidley Austin, as well as technologists like CTO Pierre Martin with more than a decade of experience building AI and machine learning products at Microsoft and Amazon.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.