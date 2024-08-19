Submit Release
GCIS on collection of media accreditation for Gauteng DDM Presidential Imbizo

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the forthcoming District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo scheduled to take place on Friday, 23 August 2024 at Tsakane Stadium, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Gauteng Province are advised to collect accreditation cards as follows: 

Venue: Tsakane Community Hall/Centre
Day One: Tuesday, 20 August 2024 from 10h00- 14h00
Day Two: Wednesday, 21 August 2024 from 09h00- 18h00
Day Three: Thursday, 22 August 2024 from 09h00- 20h00

Members of the media are advised to bring along their letter from the editor or Press cards and ID books/ Driver’s License or Passports when collecting their accreditation cards. Also, note that individuals must collect their own accreditation at the centre. 

Enquiries for accreditation should be directed to Moferefere Moloi on 066 393 3233 or Ishmael Selemale on 073 168 1123.

General media enquiries: 
Mr William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147
 

