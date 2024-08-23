D-Central Technologies Launches Pre-Sale for the Bitaxe Hex: A Revolutionary Step in Bitcoin Mining

A Bitaxe with BM1366 Chip Inside

D-Central launches the Bitaxe Hex, a powerful 3+TH/s open-source Bitcoin miner with six BM1366 chips, optimized for solo mining and energy efficiency.

LAVAL, QC, CANADA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Central Technologies, a leading name in the Bitcoin mining industry, has officially launched the pre-sale of the Bitaxe Hex , the newest addition to its Bitaxe series. Developed in collaboration with Skot and the Open Source Miners United (OSMU), this device is designed to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of Bitcoin mining.The Bitaxe Hex integrates six BM1366 ASIC chips, known for their high performance in the Antminer S19XP, into a compact unit that delivers over 3 terahashes per second (TH/s) of hashing power. This development marks a significant advancement in Bitcoin mining technology, offering individual miners a competitive edge in the industry.Jonathan Bertrand, CEO of D-Central Technologies, stated, "At D-Central, our mission is to make Bitcoin mining more decentralized, accessible, and efficient. The Bitaxe Hex, with contributions from Skot and OSMU, reflects these values by providing a powerful and affordable mining solution for both novice and experienced miners."Key Features of the Bitaxe Hex:Advanced ASIC Technology: The Bitaxe Hex is powered by six BM1366 ASIC chips, recognized for their efficiency and reliability. This configuration achieves a hash rate exceeding 3 TH/s, setting a new standard for devices of its size and price range.Quiet Operation: The device is equipped with an Arctic P8 fan, ensuring minimal noise, making it suitable for home mining setups. Its quiet operation is particularly beneficial for miners operating in residential environments.Open-Source Design: Consistent with the principles of decentralization, the Bitaxe Hex is fully open-source. This encourages ongoing community-driven innovation and customization, allowing users to access design files, firmware updates, and community support through D-Central's platforms.Cost-Effective Mining: The Bitaxe Hex offers a significant return on investment by delivering six times the hashing power of previous models for a comparable cost. This makes it a cost-effective option for miners looking to expand their operations.A Closer Look at the BM1366 ASIC Chip:The BM1366 ASIC chip, manufactured by Bitmain, is widely regarded for its performance and energy efficiency in Bitcoin mining. By incorporating six of these chips into the Bitaxe Hex, D-Central has produced a device that meets the rigorous demands of modern mining operations, providing a robust and reliable solution.Join the Pleb Mining Movement:The launch of the Bitaxe Hex signals a shift towards decentralized, community-driven Bitcoin mining. D-Central is encouraging miners of all levels to participate in this movement, emphasizing the role of individuals in securing and maintaining the integrity of the Bitcoin network.Pre-Sale Information and Availability:The pre-sale for the Bitaxe Hex is now open, with deliveries expected to begin within a month of purchase. This release is based on the Bitaxe Hex v304, the first version fully ready for commercialization. While thoroughly tested, D-Central notes that this is an enthusiast-grade product, with potential for future software updates and minor bug fixes.Given the anticipated demand, interested buyers are encouraged to secure their units early to take advantage of this new mining solution.About D-Central Technologies:Founded in 2016, D-Central Technologies has established itself as a leader in the Bitcoin mining industry. The company, based in Quebec, Canada, offers a range of services including ASIC repair, mining hosting, and the sale of refurbished hardware. D-Central is also committed to open-source projects, making Bitcoin mining more accessible to a global audience.With the launch of the Bitaxe Hex, D-Central continues to innovate in the Bitcoin mining sector, supporting the growth of a decentralized and resilient network.

The Bitaxe SOLO Open Source ASIC Miner

