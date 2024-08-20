Home Affairs concludes its role in deportation of 95 Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga

The Department of Home Affairs has concluded its preparations to deport the 95 Libyans who were arrested in White River, Mpumalanga, last month.

They are scheduled to leave South Africa from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport this morning in a flight that has been paid for by the Libyan Government.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, welcomed the swift conclusion of the deportation.

“I commend the Home Affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation. We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed,” said Minister Schreiber.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 067 630 4183

