Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) on development of satellite communication strategy

The importance of internet connectivity in the world today cannot be emphasised too strongly. It has the potential to broaden access to education, healthcare, modern agricultural practices, mobility and banking services, and to speed up service delivery.

Speaking in Parliament today, the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, said, "Internet connectivity's potential to boost productivity and employment is well documented. One study that covered 14 countries (including Brazil) found that a 10-percentage point increase in 3G coverage raised the proportion of individuals employed by 2,1 percentage points, with faster internet connection fostering better opportunities."

She was addressing at a joint session of Parliament's Portfolio Committees on Communications and Digital Technologies and on Science, Technology and Innovation with Mr Mondli Gungubele, the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The Departments of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) are collaborating in the development of a satellite communication strategy for South Africa, which is aimed at the establishment of a domestically owned satellite system that provides affordable, reliable and secure communication infrastructure.

Over the past three years, the departments and their entities, Sentech and the South African National Space Agency, have worked together to develop the strategy, which is expected to significantly enhance digital inclusion, support economic growth, and bolster essential services such as e-government, telemedicine and rural telephony.

Following extensive consultations and feasibility studies, the strategy has received sign-off from the Presidency on the Social Economic Impact Assessment System process. The next phase involves further government cluster consultations and public engagement before final Cabinet approval.

While commending the progress, committee members stressed the urgency of implementation, the need for gender representativity, and the establishment of required capabilities to complete the project.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Tsakani Shiviti, said that both committees were hopeful that quarterly reports on the strategy would encourage the two departments to expedite the process for final Cabinet approval.

Acting Deputy Director-General at DCDT, Dr Tinyiko Ngobeni, said the strategy would be submitted to the Cabinet to obtain approval to publish it for comment from the public. A national workshop would also be convened to explore substantive issues.

South Africa currently spends approximately R100 billion a year on foreign communication service providers. In contrast, a locally owned satellite system with a lifespan of up to 20 years would require a one-time capital investment of approximately R6 billion. This comparison shows the immense cost-saving potential of a domestic satellite system.

A domestic system would also strengthen South Africa’s sovereign capabilities, as required by the national defence and security clusters. The acquisition and operation of the satellite will be managed by a national satellite organisation through a strategic partnership with an international satellite fleet operator, ensuring sovereignty over critical communication infrastructure.

The satellite industry presents vast opportunities for skills development, job creation, industrial growth and self-reliance in national security matters. The satellite communication strategy initiative will foster new technical expertise throughout the satellite's lifecycle – from design and construction to launch, operation and maintenance – creating sustainable, high-skilled jobs and stimulating the local space industry.

SANSA, with its extensive expertise in satellite operations, will play a key role in driving the initiative forward.

The project underscores the government's commitment to a digitally inclusive society, where all citizens have access to reliable and affordable communication services.

For enquiries, contact Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750.

#ServiceDeliveryZA