Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes formal appointment of five new board members to IDT

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomes the Master of the High Court’s appointment of five new trustees to the Independent Development Trust (IDT). The Minister has consequently written to the IDT board, now fully quorate for the first time in a year and a half, urging members to convene urgently to elect a chairperson among themselves to ensure optimal functioning of the agency.

Furthermore, the Minister has received reports indicating that the IDT Chief Executive Officer has not been cooperating with the independent PwC investigation into the circumstances surrounding the R800 million Oxygen Tender plant. He has thus urged the board to urgently ensure the trust’s full cooperation with the investigation. The investigation aims to uncover the true circumstances around the Oxygen Tender plant and ensure accountability for any breaches that may have occurred.

The five newly appointed members to the board are Zimbini Hill, Jeffrey Mahachi, Raymond Nnaemeka Nkado, Nangamso Msuthukazi Matebese, and Bella Zoleka Mnanzana. They join Matodzi Ratshimbilani and Derek Naidoo, whom the Minister previously appointed as his representatives to the board, as well as Mpilo Mbambisa, Lufuno Nevondwe, Karabo Siyila, and Prudence Mkhwanazi, who previously served on the board.

“When I was first appointed as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure nine months ago, I learned of several serious allegations of corruption and governance issues at the IDT. My officials and I have worked tirelessly since then to uncover the truth and restore governance stability after months of the board operating without a quorum,” Minister Macpherson stated.

“Despite the false narratives spread about myself and the Department as we tackled these issues, including social media campaigns and fake artificial intelligence voice notes, we have remained committed to addressing the concerns head-on. I therefore welcome that our efforts have now borne fruit with the appointment of the full complement of the board.”

Minister Macpherson expressed his good wishes to the board as they embark on the critical task of cleaning up the agency and restoring the IDT to its rightful position in delivering social infrastructure. He also looks forward to the swift conclusion of the PwC independent investigation to ensure accountability, including potential criminal prosecution, where necessary.

“The IDT has a crucial role in transforming South Africa into a construction site, thereby driving economic growth and, importantly, creating jobs. It is through the transparency and accountability that we have introduced at the Department that we will be able to enhance service delivery and build a better South Africa,” concluded Minister Macpherson.

Enquiries

James de Villiers

Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276

#GovZAUpdtes

