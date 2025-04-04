Science, Technology and Innovation: Call for 2025 Women in Science nominations

The DSTI is pleased to announce a call for nominations for the 2025 South African Women in Science Awards (SAWISA). The awards recognise and reward excellence by women scientists and researchers, and profile them as role models for younger women.

The awards will be made to women who are South African citizens or permanent residents in the distinguished young woman researchers and distinguished woman researchers’ categories in the Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), and Natural (Life and Physical) and Engineering Sciences. Awards will also be made to registered master's and PhD students under the DSTI Fellowships.

The theme for 2025 SAWISA is "Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science.".

The Awards Ceremony will be hosted on 21 August 2025.

To access the detailed call document and to download the application forms for both students and researchers go to https://wistem.dsti.gov.za/SAWISA Applications should be sent to sawisa@dsti.gov.za.

The deadline for applications is 10 June 2025

No late applications will be accepted.

For more information contact Dr Maphuti Madiga:

Cell: 079 510 9279

Email: Maphuti.madiga@dsti.gov.za

