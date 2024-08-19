Governor Abbott Proclaims General Election For November 2024

TEXAS, August 19 - August 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

BE IT KNOWN THAT I, GREG ABBOTT, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, DO HEREBY ORDER A GENERAL ELECTION to be held throughout the State of Texas on the first TUESDAY NEXT AFTER THE FIRST MONDAY IN NOVEMBER, 2024, being the 5th day of NOVEMBER, 2024; and

NOTICE THEREOF IS HEREBY GIVEN to the people of Texas and to the COUNTY JUDGE of each county who is directed to cause said election to be held at each precinct in the county on such date for the purpose of electing state and district officers, members of the Texas Legislature, members of the United States Congress, and electors for president and vice president of the United States, as required by Section 3.003 of the Texas Election Code.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 19th day of August, 2024.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

View the Governor's proclamation.