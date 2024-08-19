Governor Abbott Appoints Eight To Texas Medical Board

TEXAS, August 19 - August 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Luisa del Rosal to the Texas Medical Board for a term to set expire on April 13, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Garry Crain and Zach Jones, M.D. for terms set to expire on April 13, 2027, and appointed Linda Troncoso and reappointed Sharon Barnes, George De Loach, D.O., Manuel Quinones, Jr., M.D., and David Vanderweide, M.D., for terms set to expire on April 13, 2029. The Board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas.



Luisa del Rosal of Dallas is an entrepreneur and owner of EverLine Coatings Fort Worth Metroplex. Additionally, she is a contributing columnist for The Dallas Morning News and is the Colin Powell teaching fellow and special advisor for the Southern Methodist University (SMU) John Goodwin Tower Center for Public Policy and International Affairs. She is chair of the Communities in Schools Dallas and founding member of the Texas Latino-Jewish Leadership Council. Del Rosal received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Higher Education Policy and Leadership from SMU.



Garry Crain of San Marcos is a retired health care administrator with over three decades of experience. He is the former vice chair of the Texas State University System Board of Regents and former member of the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, Murray State University School of Nursing and Health Professions Advisory Committee, and the Johnson County Memorial Hospital Board. He was named the first distinguished alumnus of the University of Oklahoma Hudson College of Public Health. Crain received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas State University and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.



Zach Jones, M.D. of Frisco is a board-certified anesthesiologist with Metropolitan Anesthesia Consultants. He is a member of the Texas Medical Association, Dallas County Medical Society, American Society of Anesthesiologists, and the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists. Jones received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Health Science Center in Houston.



Linda Troncoso of El Paso is the president of TRE and Associates, LLC. She is a member of the El Paso Association of Builders and Paso del Norte Community Foundation and former member of the City of El Paso Zoning Board of Adjustments. Troncoso received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Engineering in Environmental Engineering from UT El Paso.



Sharon J. Barnes of Rosharon is the vice president and chief human resources officer for the Stephen F Austin Community Health Network – MyCHN. She is a board member of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Brazoria County and member of the Society for Human Resource Management, Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County, and the Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of Brazoria County. Additionally, she is former mayor pro temp and councilmember for the City of Lake Jackson, former board secretary of the National Organization For The Professional Advancement Of Black Chemists And Chemical Engineers, and former member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. Barnes received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from the University of Phoenix.



George De Loach, D.O. of Livingston is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon serving Polk, San Jacinto, Angelina, Tyler, and Liberty counties. He is a partner of Dedicated Orthopedic Center of East Texas, Chief of Surgery at CHI St. Luke’s Livingston, and an assistant professor at Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is president of the Polk- San Jacinto County Medical Society, fellow of the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics and American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and member of the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association, Texas Orthopedics Association, and the American Osteopathic Association. De Loach received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University (TAMU) and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Manuel Quinones, Jr., M.D. of Helotes is a board-certified family physician with Health Texas Medical Group of San Antonio. He is a member and former president of Bexar County Medical Society, member of the Texas Medical Association, and a clinical faculty member at the University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine. Additionally, he has served on multiple local community boards including The Witte Museum and American Red Cross and is a Texas Cavalier. Quinones received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from St. Mary’s University and a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine.



David Vanderweide, M.D. of League City is an orthopedic surgeon and president of David G. Vanderweide, M.D., P.A. He is a member of the American Medical Association, Texas Medical Association, and the Harris County Medical Society. Additionally, he is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, diplomate of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, and an elder at Clear Creek Community Church. Vanderweide received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from TAMU and a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine with a residency in orthopedics.

