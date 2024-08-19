Attorney General Bird Announces Senior Staff Promotions

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced the promotions of three senior staff members: Deputy Attorney General for Agency Counsel Ed Bull, Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation Jeff Peterzalek, and Prosecuting Attorneys Training Coordinator Ian McConeghey.

“I am glad to announce the promotions of these three talented team members to help lead our office,” said Attorney General Bird. “Each of them is hard-working, experienced, and deeply committed to serving Iowans. Our team is stronger than ever and remains focused on a shared mission of serving victims, working with law enforcement, and protecting Iowans’ rights and freedoms.”

Ed Bull

Ed Bull was promoted to serve as Deputy Attorney General for Agency Counsel, where he leads the Agency Counsel Division in providing legal counsel and representation to state agencies. The Division includes the Administrative Law, Health and Human Services, Revenue, and Transportation Sections.

Before his promotion, he served as Chief of the Health and Human Services Section.

Before joining the Attorney General’s Office, Bull served as the Marion County Attorney for 12 years. While serving as County Attorney, he was elected to serve as the Iowa State Director to the National District Attorney Association and as President of the Iowa County Attorneys Association. He also served as the County Attorney Representative to the Prosecuting Attorneys Training Council. After graduating law school, Bull founded his own private law office. Bull is also an adjunct professor in the business and sociology departments at Grand View University. He received both his undergraduate degree and law degree from Drake University.

Jeff Peterzalek

Jeff Peterzalek was promoted to serve as Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation. In this role, he leads the Civil Litigation Division, which represents the State, its officials, and employees in both state and federal trial courts.

Peterzalek has served in the Attorney General's Office for more than twenty years and brings a wealth of experience to his new role, representing various state agencies in employment, class action, and other civil litigation cases. Immediately before his promotion, he served as Chief of the Office's Administrative Law Section. He has served as legal counsel for, among other agencies, the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa Judicial Branch, Iowa Communications Network, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. Before joining the Attorney General's Office, Peterzalek was a partner in a civil litigation law firm in Waterloo. He received both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Iowa.

Ian McConeghey

Ian McConeghey was promoted to serve as the Prosecuting Attorneys Training Coordinator. In that role, he oversees comprehensive training programs in civil and criminal law for county attorneys, assistant county attorneys, and crime victim advocates across all of Iowa’s 99 counties. He also serves as Executive Director of the Iowa County Attorneys Association.

McConeghey previously served as Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Litigation Division. He has also been elected three times as Monona County Attorney, where he served as the county’s chief law enforcement officer and a champion for crime victims. His experience further includes working as an assistant county attorney and working in private practice. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa and the University of Iowa College of Law.

