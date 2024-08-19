Submit Release
Child Online Privacy Act Likely Violates Free Speech

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that portions of recent legislation that require Internet content providers to prepare a report, for review by the state, which identifies any risk of “material detriment to children that arise from [its] data management practices” is likely to be found to unconstitutionally compel speech, justifying a preliminary injunction.

Child Online Privacy Act Likely Violates Free Speech

