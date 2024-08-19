Update No. 3: Westminster Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B1005441

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jason Lengfellner

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2445 Tunnel St., Whitingham, VT

MISSING PERSON: Matthew Houskeeper

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The investigation is continuing into the disappearance of Matthew Houskeeper, 59, of Bennington. Crews will continue a limited search in the coming days. The Vermont State Police asks that anyone who might have seen or found a blue and white kayak on or near the Sherman Reservoir in Whitingham call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. People also can submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update No. 2, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024***

The search continued Sunday for Matthew Housekeeper, 59, of Bennington. He remains missing.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600; the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030; or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update No. 1, 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024***

Search efforts continued in the vicinity of the Sherman Reservoir throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 17, for Matthew Housekeeper, 59, of Bennington, Vermont. He was not located, and crews intend to return Sunday.

Teams that participated in Saturday’s search included the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and the Underwater Recovery Team; the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; New England K9 Search and Rescue; and Rescue Inc.

VSP continues to ask that anyone with information about Mr. Housekeeper’s whereabouts contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600; the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030; or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 10:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2024***

The Vermont State Police and the Bennington Police Department are investigating a missing-persons case involving Matthew Housekeeper, 59, of Bennington, Vermont.

Mr. Housekeeper has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, 2024. The Bennington Police Department initiated an investigation Thursday, Aug. 15, after he failed to show up at work and was reported missing. At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Mr. Housekeeper’s vehicle, a white 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, was located in the vicinity of 2445 Tunnel St. in Whitingham, near the Sherman Reservoir, in VSP’s coverage area. Troopers responded to process the scene and initiate a search. Mr. Housekeeper was not located before the search ended at nightfall. Crews plan to resume search efforts Saturday morning.

The Vermont State Police requests that anyone with information about Mr. Housekeeper’s disappearance contact either VSP’s Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

- 30 -