Maryland State Police Investigating Attempted Robbery Of Flower Vendor In Montgomery County

August 19, 2024

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an attempted robbery and assault of a flower vendor on Sunday afternoon in Montgomery County.

On Aug. 18, 2024, shortly after 3 p.m., troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to a report of an attempted robbery on the exit ramp from Interstate 495 East to Route 650 South. According to a preliminary investigation, a 64-year-old woman was selling flowers along the road when a driver in an SUV called her over while stopped in traffic on the ramp.

Investigators indicated that the occupants in the vehicle pretended to be interested in purchasing flowers but reportedly grabbed the woman’s purse instead. As the SUV sped away, the victim was briefly dragged and fell with the purse still attached to her. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment of injuries and released.

The SUV in question is a darker-colored vehicle with District of Columbia license plates. Police believe it was occupied by at least two Black males, one of whom was wearing a ski mask. The SUV was last observed heading southbound on Route 650. A “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alert was issued to the Montgomery County Police Department and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

The Montgomery County Police Department is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with related information is asked to contact Trooper Hershberger at the Rockville Barrack at (301) 424-2101.

The investigation continues.

