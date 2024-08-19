USIBC Announces New India Managing Director Rahul Sharma

Washington D.C., New Delhi — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Rahul Sharma as the new India-based Managing Director of the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), effective August 20, 2024. He will lead a strong team of policy experts dedicated to the over-200 member companies of the Council, and the partnership and prosperity of the both the U.S. and India. Mr. Alexander Slater, USIBC’s Managing Director, is returning to Washington, D.C. following USIBC’s India Ideas Summit scheduled for September 12th in New Delhi. He has assumed a new role as Senior Advisor to USIBC President and Ambassador (Ret.) Atul Keshap.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rahul Sharma to the USIBC family,” said Ambassador Atul Keshap, USIBC President. “Rahul’s vast experience and proven track record in media, policy, and corporate advisory and communications will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the U.S.-India partnership and achieve a shared goal of $500 billion in trade. Rahul’s globally recognized leadership and hands-on experience managing regulatory and policy developments will further enhance our ability to advocate for our members and build U.S.-India business and investment ties.”

With nearly four decades of experience, Mr. Sharma, a former journalist and newspaper editor, brings extensive knowledge of India’s business landscape to USIBC. He joins USIBC following six years of leading APCO India, where he guided corporate clients, managed business and policy advocacy goals, and advised state governments in investment communications. Mr. Sharma’s appointment comes as USIBC prepares to celebrate its Golden Jubilee in 2025, marking 50 years of USIBC’s role as the top business voice in the U.S.-India corridor. “I look forward to my new role at USIBC and working with a unique set of people who are committed to enhancing and deepening business and strategic ties between the world’s two greatest democracies,” said Mr. Sharma.

Mr. Sharma, long recognized as a leading voice in India’s public affairs landscape, previously served as Deputy Secretary General for the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), where he was instrumental in driving the organization’s membership growth. His background in journalism includes roles with organizations such as Reuters, Hindustan Times, Khaleej Times, and The Economic Times. He is a founding member and past president of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI.)

Mr. Sharma holds a master’s degree in international affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, a master’s degree in international trade and economy from Flinders University, and a post-graduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

During almost five years at USIBC in New Delhi, Mr. Alexander Slater has led USIBC’s India team through a period of transformational growth.

“I salute Alexander Slater’s tenure as head of USIBC’s India team, including during the trying years of the pandemic. Alexander’s leadership, ambitious vision, and commitment to growth and member service have contributed mightily to our current strength and visibility,” said Ambassador Keshap. “Alexander’s strong connectivity and trust with our Global Board and C-suite leaders around the world, as well as senior U.S. and Indian government officials, makes him a critical asset for strengthening our work and providing sustained value to our members as my trusted senior advisor,” Ambassador Keshap continued.

“The last five years in India have been the most remarkable journey,” said Mr. Slater. “It has been deeply fulfilling to help USIBC enhance its impact, service quality, deepen its footprint, and contribute to many important developments in the U.S.-India relationship. I am confident that USIBC will continue to flourish under Rahul’s leadership.

“I am grateful to our members, government officials in both India and the U.S., and colleagues for their solidarity in our shared mission of building a stronger strategic U.S.-India commercial partnership. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the bilateral corridor in the United States,” added Mr. Slater.