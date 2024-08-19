Aug 1, 2024

by: Mississippi Business Journal

The Hinds County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) has announced the appointment of Glenn McCullough, former Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), as its new Economic Development Advisor. This strategic collaboration underscores HCEDA’s commitment to driving economic growth and fostering robust partnerships within the state.

McCullough brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in economic development. As the Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority from 2015 to 2020, McCullough spearheaded numerous initiatives that led to record private capital investment and substantial job growth across Mississippi. McCullough played a key role in securing significant investments, including projects by Continental Tire, Relativity Space, and two Amazon fulfillment centers, which enhanced Mississippi’s appeal as a top business location. Additionally, under the guidance of Governor Bryant and Director McCullough, Mississippi received unprecedented recognition with two silver and two gold shovels from Area Development magazine.

“We are thrilled to have Glenn McCullough as our Economic Development Advisor,” said Jason Owens, Chair of the HCEDA Board. “His extensive experience and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we work with state partners to attract new businesses, support existing ones, and enhance the economic prosperity of Hinds County.”

McCullough’s career is marked by significant achievements, including his tenure as Chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority, where he played a critical role in launching the megasite program that attracted major manufacturers to the region. His involvement with the Appalachian Regional Commission further highlights his expertise in fostering economic development and infrastructure improvement across multiple states.

“I am honored to join HCEDA and contribute to the economic vitality of Hinds County,” said McCullough. “I look forward to collaborating with local and state leaders to create opportunities that benefit our communities and drive sustainable growth.”

This appointment reaffirms HCEDA’s commitment to being open for business and working diligently with state and local partners to ensure a thriving economic environment. The authority is dedicated to leveraging McCullough’s expertise to advance its mission and attract new investments to the region.

