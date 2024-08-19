Submit Release
F&G seeking hunter feedback on how nonresident tags are issued

Idaho Fish and Game wants to hear from hunters regarding how nonresident deer and elk tags are issued. The purpose of the Non-Resident Tag Issuance Advisory Group is to review current processes for how Fish and Game issues general season deer and elk tags to nonresidents, and to develop recommendations to the Commission on potential changes and improvements.

The advisory group will review options—including using a draw system and enhancing the current over-the-counter system. To ensure input from a range of perspectives, the Non-Resident Tag Issuance Advisory Group includes representation from the Idaho Legislature, Idaho hunters, rural economic interests, and the outfitting industry. 

The advisory group will host its next meeting on Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fish and Game headquarters in Boise. Public seating will be limited; however, the meeting will be streamed virtually on Zoom

Visit Fish and Game's Non-Resident Tag Issuance Advisory Group webpage to learn more, or contact Fish and Game's Legislative and Community Engagement Coordinator Ellary TuckerWilliams with any questions: 208-287-2788. 

