Over 100 Maine Students and Teacher Spend a Weekend Camping with Teens to Trails

This past spring, 100+ students and teachers joined Teens to Trails for their annual Adventure Bound weekend, a free camping and white-water rafting experience at Adventure Bound, a youth and family group whitewater rafting and outdoor recreation center in Caratunk, Maine on the Kennebec River. Participants could enjoy this trip at no cost because of the Maine Department of Education (DOE), Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, a program designed to engage more Maine students with outdoor learning and make outdoor experiences more accessible. This initiative was inspired by a promise in Governor Mills’ 2022 State of the State Address to provide students with more opportunities like the Whitewater Kayaking Camp, where kids can go outside and engage with Maine’s natural beauty.

On Friday night, the first night of the trip, participants from different schools had the chance to get to know each other through campfires, dinner, and fun icebreakers. Sam Andrews, Teens to Trails’ Program Manager, led a group conga line as well as a favorite camp game called Bob the Weasel. In this game, one person stands alone. The rest form a circle and pass a banana around while singing, “Bob the Weasel, keep it going, keep it going.” It is up to the person inside the circle to guess who has the banana, and the game almost always results in good-natured laughter.

The next day, the students enjoyed a full day of activities, including volleyball, paddle boarding, canoeing, climbing, swinging on the ropes course, hiking to Moxie Falls, and whitewater rafting. The wide variety of offerings allowed students to choose activities in their comfort zone; however, many felt encouraged to try new things and learn from their experiences. Since whitewater rafting was new to many, the students learned basic paddling skills from Adventure Bound staff. After learning the basics, students took on the challenge of paddling in white water with the help of skilled guides.

“I was incredibly nervous, but I’m glad I did it,” said a 12th-grade student from Belfast High School.

While students were out enjoying activities, teachers had the opportunity to network with other colleagues who are outdoor club leaders. Many reported it was amazing for them to see their students challenge themselves, bond with others, and enjoy nature.

On the final night, Teens to Trails’ Youth Advisory Council members led the annual s’mores contest, which included some creative confections from the students. Some combinations included a toasted banana, chocolate, marshmallow, and caramel s’more, as well as a raspberry, chocolate-covered pretzel, and marshmallow s’more. One student even created an Oreo-wheeled s’mores truck.

The joy and energy of spending a weekend outdoors and unplugged are experiences many will remember fondly. Students and teachers reported feeling connected, inspired, and excited to return to Adventure Bound with their Outdoor Clubs for many years to come.

Twelve school communities were able to attend, including Mt. Abram High School, Dirigo High School, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, Houlton High School, Ecology Learning Center, Westbrook High School, Edward Little High School, Wiscasset Middle High School, Mountain Valley High School, Marshwood High School, Belfast Area High School, and John Bapst High School.

Thanks to the Maine DOE Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, Teens to Trails, and Adventure Bound, the positive feelings, memorable adventures, and skills learned throughout the weekend will last a lifetime.

“One of my students wants to become a rafting guide now,” added Brian Davis, a Science Teacher at Westbrook High School

Registration links for future trips will be included in Teens to Trails’ school newsletters and on their Facebook, Instagram, and website.

The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative was created with Federal Emergency Relief Funding and is a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response. Please visit the Maine DOE Website to learn more about Whole Student Pandemic Response and the many other programs that make it up.