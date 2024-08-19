Night work will impact traffic on WYO 22, Snake River Bridge

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction will be conducting night work on Wyoming State Highway 22 on the Snake River Bridge on Tuesday night and Wednesday night, August 20-21, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Crews will be installing roadside signage. Due to limited work space near the bridge, crews will have to close the eastbound lane and run one way traffic from the levee access to the west of the wildlife bridge. While the sign installations are underway, alternating traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Teton County is still seeing some peak summer traffic congestion, so drivers are warned to plan their travels accordingly, as well as to make sure they obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 and WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.