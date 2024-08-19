TFWC to Meet in Columbia at Tennessee Farm Bureau

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Aug. 22-23 at the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation headquarters in Columbia. Committee meetings begin Thursday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. with full Commission proceedings continuing Friday at 9 a.m.

Wildlife & Forestry Division Assistant Chief Mark McBride will provide an informational presentation to recap the Agency’s new process for managing deer and why hunters are seeing new units and hunting seasons. McBride will highlight specific changes that hunters need to be aware of. He will talk about new functionality in the harvest reporting system that will allow hunters the option to report their harvest location, and how this data will improve the Agency’s deer management.

Private Lands Habitat Biologist David Lowman will give an update on TWRA’s Private Lands and Sharecrop Program. He will highlight private lands and the Habitat Implementation Team’s accomplishments over the past year.

Communications and Marketing Director Emily Buck will recognition Cash Daniels for his work in promoting conservation, in particular efforts to prevent plastic pollution in Tennessee waterways. She will provide an update on how TWRA is involved in many outreach efforts with Tennessee Farm Bureau, 4-H, and FFA to support rural youth and youth in agriculture.

There will be a presentation of North American Pollinator Protection Campaign (NAPPC) Award Copy to the TWRA Biodiversity Division from TDOT for pollinator work. TWRA has partnered with TDEC and TDOT to support the work in Tennessee.

Montana Michelson, who was earlier announced as the TWRA Boating Officer of the Year, will be introduced to the Commission. He is assigned to Sumner County and his boating duties are primarily on Old Hickory Lake.

The 2025-26 TWRA budget will be presented on Thursday for review. The Commission will vote on the proposal Friday.

---TWRA---