Groundwater Atlas of Hubbard County released; public workshop announced (published August 19, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has published the Groundwater Atlas of Hubbard County. It covers groundwater conditions and sensitivity to pollution, expanding on the geologic atlas previously produced by the Minnesota Geological Survey.

Atlas content helps people identify viable water sources, evaluate supply, understand recharge sources and flow, manage groundwater sustainability, guide well and septic system construction decisions, provide wellhead protection for public water supply, and assess pollution sensitivity.

The atlas is available:

The public is invited to join a groundwater atlas workshop about the findings in this new atlas. It will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Northwoods Bank of Minnesota, 1200 1st St E, Park Rapids. The event will also be livestreamed.

Pre-registration by Friday, Sept. 6 is highly recommended. Contact DNR Hydrogeologist Nick Budde at 651-259-5072 or [email protected] with questions or to register for the in-person or livestream workshop.

The County Atlas Program is funded, in part, by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. A full description of the program and completed and planned atlas products are available on the DNR website.

