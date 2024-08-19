GEORGIA, August 19 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the following appointments: Sarah Griffie to the Superior Court of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Wayne D. McLocklin; Robert Lane as the District Attorney of the Paulding Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Matt Rollins to the Superior Court of the Paulding Judicial Circuit; and Bradley L. Collins as the Solicitor of Charlton County to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Patrick Brooks.

Sarah Griffie currently serves as the Chief Assistant District Attorney of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit. She has spent her entire legal career devoted to law enforcement and prosecution in Barrow, Jackson, and Banks counties. During her time as a prosecutor, she has handled thousands of cases, but primarily focused her trial work on violent and sexual crimes against women and children. She started in the Barrow County District Attorney’s Office as a UGA Prosecution Clinic intern in 2006. In 2007, she was hired as an assistant district attorney in Barrow County. She has been the Chief Assistant District Attorney since 2016. Prior to attending law school, she was a commercial banker. She is active in her community, currently serving on the board of the Crawford Long Museum in Jefferson, Georgia. She is a recent graduate of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Leadership program, member of the Barrow Area Rotary Club, member of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, ex-officio board member of Treehouse Child Advocacy Center, member of the Barrow County School System Law and Public Safety Advisory Committee, mock trial coach at Jefferson High School, and a yearly speaker for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office choices program. Griffie graduated magna cum laude from High Point University with a degree in International Business and a minor in French. She earned her law degree from the University of Georgia where she graduated cum laude. She and her husband, Andrew, live in Jefferson with their two daughters.

Robert S. Lane currently serves as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Paulding Judicial Circuit. Before his service with the District Attorney’s Office, Lane was the Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel for the Georgia State Ethics Commission. Lane began his legal career in Paulding County, where he served as the staff attorney for Paulding Superior Court Judges Kenneth G. Vinson and James R. Osborne. He also spent three years as an associate attorney with the firm of Henrickson & Sereebutra in Dallas, Georgia. Lane has successfully argued numerous cases before the Georgia Supreme Court and Georgia Court of Appeals. He has also served as a Special Master for the Paulding County Superior Court. A native of Georgia, Lane graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia and earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. He and his wife, Erin, and their daughter reside in Dallas, Georgia and are active members of St. James Episcopal Church.

Bradley L. Collins is the owner and founder of The Collins Law Group, P.C. in Waycross, Georgia. His legal practice is comprised predominantly of trial work and focuses on general civil litigation, domestic relations, criminal defense, and personal injury. Collins is also a registered general civil and domestic mediator. Prior to his appointment as solicitor general in Charlton County, Collins served as a municipal court judge in Nahunta and Hoboken, Georgia. He is also the county attorney for Brantley County, Georgia, and previously served as the District Attorney for the six counties which comprise the Waycross Judicial Circuit. Collins earned his associate’s degree in wildlife management from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, his bachelors of arts in political science from Valdosta State University, and his law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. Collins resides in Waycross, Georgia with his wife, Danielle, who is a Nurse Practitioner and Assistant Professor at South Georgia State College, and their two sons.