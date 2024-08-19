Explore conservation research and enhance your teaching with MDC on Sept. 7 in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting high school science educators to enhance the classroom with hands-on science and outdoor research skills during a free “Nature Unbound” workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 7 in Rolla.

“This free workshop is designed to bring high school science education to life,” said MDC Curriculum Coordinator and workshop instructor Mary Beth Factor. “You’ll gain practical experience in outdoor field research sampling and analysis techniques.”

Advance registration is required and can be completed online through the MDC Teacher Portal at https://education.mdc.mo.gov/workshops/nature-unbound-grades-9-12-teacher-workshop-0. Seating is limited.

“This is more than just a lesson plan — it’s an immersive experience that equips you with tools to teach students about ecosystem dynamics, energy cycles, and human impact through real-world data collection and analysis,” said MDC Conservation Education and workshop instructor Dwight Warnke.

Topics include:

Outdoor field research: Practice sampling procedures and data analysis techniques in an authentic field setting. You’ll also learn how to guide your students in hands-on conservation research.

Interactive curriculum: Discover student-centered lessons that support Missouri Learning Standards and Next Generation Science Standards.

Non-competitive grants: Teachers who engage with over 20 students will be eligible for non-competitive grants to support classroom resources and field trips.

For more information, contact Dwight Warnke at dwight.warnke@mdc.mo.gov or call 573-368-2225 ext. 1584.

Explore MDC’s Discover Nature Schools program online at education.mdc.mo.gov.