Derby Barracks - Arrest of Wanted Person

CASE#: 24A5004290

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/17/24, 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrar Rd, Newport Town

VIOLATION:

Arrest on warrants:

Retail Theft ($200 bail)

Excessive Speed/Grossly Negligent Operation ($200)

Excessive Speed ($500)

Obstructing Justice/Hindering Arrest/Assault on LEO ($500)

Violating a Condition of Release (Cite and release)

Violating a Condition of Release (2), Negligent Operation, Op w/Suspended License (DLS) ($500)

New Charges (VSP):

Operating without Consent of Owner (OOC)

Aggravated OOC

DLS

Negligent Operation

Eluding a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Arrested for Newport Police Department:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault/Deadly Weapon

ACCUSED: Jason Willey

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address

VICTIM (VSP case): Kirsten Vuyk

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/17/2024, troopers from the VSP Derby Barracks, assisted by Newport Police Officers, arrested wanted person Jason Willey at a residence on Farrar Rd in Newport Town. Willey was the subject of (6) arrest warrants and was additionally wanted by Newport Police on new charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred in Newport City on 7/23/24, by VSP troopers for vehicle theft, and by VSP troopers for charges related to fleeing from troopers attempting to arrest him on 8/2/24. Willey had been actively avoiding arrest in the weeks following these incidents.

Acting on recent information that Willey was inside, troopers responded to the Farrar Rd residence at approximately 1300 hours. Upon their arrival, Willey attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by a trooper with assistance from NPD Officers. During this incident, Willey briefly resisted arrest but was successfully taken into custody.

Willey was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility on his active warrants, as well as charges from Newport Police. Questions regarding the incident in Newport City should be directed to the Newport Police Dept.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 8/19/2024

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $25,000 + bail on warrants

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

