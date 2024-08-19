Closure Temporarily Extended to 7th Street Intersection in Huron

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

Contact:

Parker Riddle, Project Engineer, 605-353-7140

HURON, S.D. – On Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, the closure currently in place on S.D. Highway 37 (Dakota Avenue) in Huron will be extended through the south side of the 7th Street intersection. The closure will be in place on Highway 37, both northbound and southbound, from Market Street south to 7th Street. The existing car detour route on Kansas Avenue will be extended from 5th Street to 9th Street to accommodate the new closure. The intersection of 4th Street will be open to east and west traffic. Marked detours for truck traffic and vehicle traffic continue to be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Highway 37 will remain open to traffic south of 7th Street while the closure is in place.

This closure is part of a larger project on Highway 37 that consists of grading, paving, storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, and lighting through the city of Huron from 9th Street South to 3rd Street North. The city of Huron’s utility and streetscape project will run in conjunction with the state project.

The primary contractor on this $19 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD. The interim project completion date for 7th Street to Market Street is November 2024, with an overall project completion date of August 2025.

Project Web Page:

Find additional information about this project, including detour maps, at https://dot.sd.gov/huron-hwy37-dakotaave-pcn-06a2.

Sign Up for Text Notifications: For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "HURON37" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

