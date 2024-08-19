Agility Unleashed: Revol One Financial™ Introduces Enduris 10 Fixed Index Annuity™ Product Line with Enhanced Features

Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman and CEO Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revol One Financial, a leading innovator in the fixed annuity industry, unleashes two new fixed index annuity (FIA) products: the Enduris 10 Bonus FIA™ and the Enduris 10 FIA™. These longer-duration products are designed to meet the diverse needs of clients planning for retirement.

Enduris 10 Bonus FIA™ provides a significant advantage with its special introductory premium bonus rate of 16%. This bonus accumulation value grows in tandem with the accumulation value, whether through a fixed rate or index crediting, enabling clients to maximize their retirement planning potential. Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer, emphasizes the impact: “The special introductory bonus rate offers a great opportunity for our distribution relationships and financial professionals to help their clients build a stronger retirement future.”

Enduris 10 FIA™ stands out in the industry, boasting a Best Entry feature which offers protection against significant early downward index movement. If the initial index value used to calculate performance declines significantly shortly after issue, the annuity automatically adjusts the index starting value to a new lower level, enhancing growth potential. Plus, enhanced participation indexed interest options provide the potential to capture a greater growth percentage if the index performs well during the option term.

A key factor in swiftly bringing these innovative products to market is Revol One Financial’s nimble technology platform. Our cloud-based infrastructure supports rapid development and launching of new products. Combined with our gold standard service commitment focused on one-call resolution, we deliver exceptional, streamlined service with every interaction.

"Revol One Financial is dedicated to providing innovative solutions with speed and agility," said Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman and CEO at Revol One Financial. "These new products reinforce our commitment to delivering compelling retirement options that combine swift growth, flexible adaptability, and unwavering security.”

For more information on Revol One Financial’s new Enduris FIA products, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com or contact Sales@RevolOneFinancial.com.

About Revol One Financial

Revol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Founded in 1980, Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled life insurance company with insurance licenses in forty-nine states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.RevolOneFinancial.com.

“AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.) The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.” Source: AM Best

Important information: Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender and withdrawal charges may apply.

Enduris 10-Year FIA™ and Enduris 10 Bonus FIA™ are issued by Revol One Insurance Company, 11259 Aurora Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa 50322. The Enduris FIA product portfolio is available in most states with Contract number ICC23-RO-FIA and rider form numbers ICC23-RO-BER, ICC24-RO-BAV, ICC23-RO-NHWR, ICC23-RO-TIWR and other related forms. Products and features are subject to state variations and availability. Read the policy contracts for complete details. The percentage rate is subject to change at any time prior to policy issue.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cindy Pearce-Karrick

Cindy.Pearce-Karrick@RevolOneFinancial.com