Learn how to purify water and use basic campfire cooking skills at Sept. 4 MDC virtual program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Knowing how to purify water, or identify a pure water source, and how to use basic campfire cooking skills can add enjoyment for those who enjoy keeping their camping trips simple and primitive. These skills also may be useful in emergency situations, too.

People can learn more about how to purify water, identify pure water sources, and use basic campfire cooking skills at the Sept. 4 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Outdoor Survival: Bushcraft Series – Water and Cooking Rough.” This online program will be from noon-1 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199953

At the Sept. 4 program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will explain how to identify pure water sources and will also talk about water-purifying equipment that can be taken on an outdoor outing. He will also discuss some basic campfire cooking skills that can be used in an emergency situation or if you simply want to stick to the basics on your next camping trip.

Though this program is free, registration is required. People must register so a program link can be sent to them.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the facility by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about the Sept. 4 program or about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.