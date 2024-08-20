Hearton Vows to Root Out Corruption and be a True Champion of the People

Hearton at speech on Sunday August 18, 2024 Paid for and approved by Hearton for Congress

Hearton brings decades of Washington DC experience which have resulted in millions in taxpayer savings to the people of Florida.

The people of Brevard and Indian River Counties deserve better. Our Lagoon and natural resources must be protected and our people must be put ahead of developers and special interests” — John Hearton

MELBOURNE, FL, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Hearton , Conservative candidate for US Congress, vowed in a speech on Sunday to root out corruption in Washington DC and fight for the people of Florida District Eight. He said "Money invested into our elections has become nearly impossible to trace, allowing for a system that puts the special interests above those of the people." It is his mission to root out corruption and advocate for the people.Hearton has not accepted any large corporate donations nor PAC money in his year’s long campaign. Instead, he has invested nearly a quarter of a million dollars of his own money to demonstrate his commitment to fight for the people. One of Hearton’s cornerstone pieces of legislation he plans to introduce in his first term is called the “If you can’t vote, you can’t donate act”. It is an effort to eliminate political action committees and their excessively disproportionate influence on elections.“It is not possible to put the people first when political action committees and their interests pay millions to invest in elections” Hearton asked. “It provides an extreme gap between what the people deserve from their government and what bought and paid for legislators actually provide.”“Constituents don’t have to look very far to see the corruption in this race,” Hearton said. Just this week Politico published an article in which Hearton’s opponent admitted to assisting a foreign billionaire with pumping more than 1.5 million gallons of water per day from the Floridian aquifer for his cattle ranch and golf course (1). This was to the detriment of the people of Florida who depend on that aquifer for clean drinking water and nearby Silver Springs which has become polluted as a result of the ranching activities (2).“The people of Brevard and Indian River Counties deserve better,” Hearton said. “Our Lagoon and natural resources must be protected and our people must be put ahead of developers and special interests.”John Hearton has experience in solving big problems. He’s worked with Congress and large agencies in Washington DC to protect our country. He understands the threats to our communication infrastructure and has a history of protecting them . Hearton has successfully ran Cybersecurity companies and has written and contributed to much of the foundational cybersecurity regulation still in practice today. He has saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars through his efforts to date. His skills and experience are what Congress desperately need. When elected and throughout his service, he will put the people of Florida District Eight and all of our fellow Americans first.1. "Frank Stronach's Florida Connections", Politico, August 18, 20242. "Fragile Springs Revisited: Silver Springs struggles with human impacts but remains a gem,” Ocala Star Banner, October 27, 2021

John Hearton will fight for the people of FL District 8