John Hearton, a Defender of Law Enforcement and Better Wages for Our First Responders

Paid for and approved by Hearton for Congress

John Hearton has a long history of supporting Law Enforcement and will continue to put First Responders First when elected to the US House of Representatives

Our first responders and their families must be supported by our communities with fair pay and fair benefits. They need the training, tools and infrastructure to be able to do their jobs safely.” — John Hearton Republican Candidate for US Congress FL District Eight

MELBOURNE, FL, USA, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Hearton , a Defender of Law Enforcement and Better Wages for Our First RespondersIn 2008 the Florida Police Chiefs Association criticized Haridopolos’ property tax plan saying that it would cut funding to police and fire services (1). A year later in 2009 Haridopolos voted for a budget bill that eliminated 30 vacant Florida Highway Patrol positions (2). That same bill also eliminated the positions of 88 Department of Corrections staff and eliminated 107 positions for education and substance abuse treatment (3).In 2010, Haridopolos voted for the General Appropriations Act which contained a two percent pay cut for state employees making more than $45,000 a year with no exemptions for highway patrol and law enforcement employees (4). In 2010, Haridopolos endorsed a plan to make Florida public employees contribute more to their retirement (5). This plan was later determined to be unconstitutional (6).While his opponent was busy cutting law enforcement and first responder pay, increasing their responsibility for retirement and cutting highway patrol jobs, John Hearton was reinforcing our border infrastructure. Supporting the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to apprehend criminals who crossed into the United States and prosecute those who brought the drug trade into our country.Hearton brought the Department of Defense and Department of Justice together in an agreement to leverage an existing network to allow agents to send evidentiary data – photos and videos of criminals and crime – back to Washington DC so these individuals could be swiftly apprehended and prosecuted. He supported other law enforcement border activities and programs.Hearton believes our first responders, law enforcement and their families should be supported by our community with fair pay and fair benefits. They need the training, tools and infrastructure to be able to do their jobs safely. They need adequate staffing and funding for that staff to prevent burnout and turnover.“By eliminating funds currently allocated to unnecessary and unconstitutional departments, we can return those funds to the states,” Hearton said. “Florida communities can then use that funding to better support our first responder community.”John Hearton has experience in solving big problems. He’s worked with Congress and large agencies to protect our country. He understands the threats to our communication infrastructure and has a history of protecting it. Hearton has successfully ran Cybersecurity companies and has written and contributed to much of the foundational cybersecurity regulation still in practice today. His skills and experience are what Congress desperately need. When elected and throughout his service, he will put the people of Florida District Eight and all of our fellow Americans first.Learn more at www.HeartonForCongress.com 1 Jim Ash, “Florida says yes to tax relief,” Florida Today, Jan. 30, 20082 Florida State Legislature, SB 2A Senate Adoption of Conference Committee Report, Jan. 14, 20093 Florida State Legislature, Summary of Special Session Legislation – SB 2A, 20094 George Andreassi, “Judges, others may get pay cut,” he Stuard News/Port S. Lucie News, March 4, 20095 Florida State Legislature, SB 2600 Bill Text, 20096 Lloyd Dunkelberger "Judge, Pension Rules Unlawful" The Ledger, March 6, 2012Paid for and approved by Hearton for Congress.

Special interest has run DC for too long. We must bring government back to the people.