Babits Suspends Congressional Campaign, Endorses John Hearton for US Congress, Florida District Eight

VIERA, FL, USA, August 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Joe Babits, candidate for US House of Representatives Florida District Eight announced the suspension of his campaign. After months of rigorous campaigning and attending events and debates around Brevard, Indian River and Orange Counties, Babits bowed out of the race.“I joined this race because wanted change. It wasn’t enough to just vote conservative but you have to be effective. I got into this race because I really wanted change. Along the way I got to meet John. It doesn’t take long to realize that God was at the center of John’s life and when you meet people like that you want to be around them so some of that grace will fall on you,” Babits said. “I am about change and John is about change. I am suspending my campaign today and asking my supporters to vote for John Hearton . If you want change, John can deliver change. I fully endorse John Hearton as he brings ability and integrity to this Congressional race.”For his part, Hearton said he was humbled to have the endorsement of Mr. Babits and Mr. Jones. He said, “They are good, hardworking Americans like most of us. Both entered the race for the right reasons – to stand against corruption and to stand up for the American people, specifically the citizens of Brevard and Indian River Counties. I am grateful for their support of and faith in me to represent our community”Hearton talked about the need to focus on putting the people of Florida District Eight at the center of every decision he makes in Washington DC when elected. Congress must focus on how the outcomes of their actions will benefit every citizen, not just themselves or special interests.Hearton has turned around two large businesses both focused on communication infrastructure and Cybersecurity. He has worked with legislators to protect critical communication infrastructure from being sold to the Chinese and has brought huge agencies together to work smarter and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. As a co-founder of the Hawaiian Internet Consortium he facilitated agreements between Universities, government agencies and private businesses to help citizens communicate safely and at lower expenses to the taxpayer.“I call Florida home now. I do not want to be away from here. But we need DC to work in many ways more like Florida ,” Hearton said. “We need to bring core values of love of God, love of Family and love of Country back to every day decisions in Washington DC. We must put the people of the United States first. Lobbyists, special interests, foreign money has no place in our government and I will make it my mission to root out corruption. I cannot be bought and I will never sell out our country, our people (born and unborn) or our Constitution.”Hearton earned his undergraduate in economics and an MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institute. He has owned a residence in Florida since 2009.John Hearton has experience in solving big problems. He’s worked with Congress and large agencies to protect our country. He understands the threats to our communication infrastructure and has a history of protecting them. Hearton has successfully ran Cybersecurity companies and has written and contributed to much of the foundational cybersecurity regulation still in practice today. His skills and experience are what Congress desperately need. When elected and throughout his service, he will put the people of Florida District Eight and all of our fellow Americans first.More information on his prioritized legislation can be found at www.HeartonForCongress.com . Paid for and approved by John Hearton and Hearton For Congress.

