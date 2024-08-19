New East Baltimore Street Mural Unveiling

Artist Bridget Cimino works on her new street mural in East Baltimore, MD.

East Baltimore residents Mike Gatty and Matthew Frey announce traffic calming street mural unveiling by artist Bridget Cimino at Patterson Park and Madison Ave.

It’s nice to shine a light on people and communities who are working to make positive changes that will make the neighborhood safer and beautiful. You know, put those good vibes out there.” — Jirri Peralta

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a joint project with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and the Historic East Baltimore Community Action Coalition, local residents Michael Gatty and Matthew Frey announce a new traffic calming mural, painted on their home facing Madison Avenue at Patterson Park in East Baltimore. Jiri Peralta, a local community organizer, helped facilitate the collaboration between the homeowners and the supporting organizations. This Sunday, August 25, from 6pm – 8pm, Gatty and Frey invite local press to the mural’s grand unveiling party. Mural artist Bridget Cimino, Gatty, Frey and Peralta will be on hand to answer questions about the project.

“I believe in a city where bad news is reported daily, it’s nice to shine a light on people and communities who are working to make positive changes that will make the neighborhood safer and beautiful. You know, put those good vibes out there,” said Peralta.

“My goal with all my murals is to create movement and color that stops you in your tracks and makes you take a second look,” said artist Cimino, “cities can be so monotone. I love to paint huge splashes of color for you to rest your eyes on. This piece has three bounding rabbits in a field of turquoise dandelions. If you say ‘Rabbit, Rabbit, Rabbit’ first thing in the morning, on the first day of the month, good luck will follow you!”

Gatty and Frey have lived in their east Baltimore home for six years. In that time, they’ve watched the neighborhood transform and thrive.

“Our neighborhood is diverse and eclectic,” said Gatty, “we moved from Florida. People thought we were crazy. But, being surrounded by a vibrant and diverse city fits with Matthew and I.”

Why rabbits? “We wanted something different,” Gatty continued. After community input and advice from the supporting organizations via Jiri (Peralta), we settled on running rabbits. It’s unique – and sparks joy when you see them.”

The Mural Unveiling Party is at the Gatty/ Frey home, August 25, 2024 from 6 pm – 8pm. Light refreshments will be served, and the neighborhood is invited. Local drag artist Pariah Sinclair will perform at 7 pm.

Mike Gatty and Matthew Frey operate US Event Photos, a national event photography company from their East Baltimore home.