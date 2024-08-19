Tyler Mann Injury Law Marks Milestone with 4th Annual Back-to-School Shoe Drive

Huntsville law firm Tyler Mann Injury Law is delighted to announce the success of its 4th Annual Back-to-School Shoe Drive.

Law Firm Donates Over 1,500 Pairs of New Shoes to Huntsville-Area Students in Four Years

This year's drive was our most successful yet, thanks to the incredible support from our community and partners. It's a privilege to see the positive impact we're making together.” — Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huntsville law firm Tyler Mann Injury Law is delighted to announce the success of its 4th Annual Back-to-School Shoe Drive. This year's drive saw an outpouring of support from the community and partners, resulting in the donation of hundreds of brand-new shoes to local schoolchildren in need.

The firm partnered with HEALS, Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to providing essential health care services to underserved children, and Academy Sports + Outdoors for this shoe drive. The successful collaboration contributed enough funds to purchase $6,000 worth of shoes. HEALS, Inc. will distribute the shoes to children across North Alabama, ensuring they start the school year with confidence.

Over the past four years, Tyler Mann Injury Law and HEALS, Inc. have collaborated to distribute more than 1,500 new pairs of shoes to local students. Academy Sports + Outdoors played a key role in this year's success, contributing $3,000 to the cause. Their continued partnership underscores a shared commitment to supporting the well-being of schoolchildren in Madison County.

"This year's drive was our most successful yet, thanks to the incredible support from our community and partners," said Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law. "As a sneaker enthusiast myself, I'm especially thrilled to provide new shoes to kids in need. It's a privilege to see the positive impact we're making together."

The annual shoe drive to benefit underserved children in Madison County is a cornerstone of Tyler Mann Injury Law's dedication to community service. The firm's staff and the Huntsville community's generosity made the initiative a resounding success.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30 million on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

About HEALS, Inc.

HEALS, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Huntsville, Alabama, dedicated to providing accessible, quality, school-based primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the Huntsville City/Madison County school systems and the medical community. HEALS, Inc.'s mission is to keep children healthy and optimize their opportunities for success in school and society. Our mission is to deliver accessible, quality, school-based primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the school system and the medical, dental, and optometrist communities. By providing accessible school-based health care for eligible economically disadvantaged children, we are a real solution to the health care crisis by providing them with a medical, dental, and optometry home. For more information, visit www.healsinc.org.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 285 stores across 19 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com

