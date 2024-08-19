Boise, Idaho – Members of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council heard an update today on the success of Idaho’s award-winning fentanyl awareness campaign, Fentanyl Takes All.

Idaho wrapped up the second year of the campaign, noting that research results reflect a more informed and engaged public since the campaign launched in 2022.

Since the campaign started in 2022:

The vast majority of teens, young adults, and parents say they know fake prescription pills can contain deadly amounts of fentanyl, a key message of the campaign, and more people in all three categories acknowledge it is hard to tell if a substance contains fentanyl.

The majority of teens, young adults, and parents say they know 7 in 10 fake pills with fentanyl are deadly, another key message of the campaign.

More young adults and parents see teen and young adult drug use as a problem.

More teens and young adults say they know about fentanyl and are concerned about fentanyl use among their peers.

More teens and young adults are having conversations with their friends about fentanyl, and they say they’re talking to their parents more about it.

“Improved outreach, education, and awareness about the dangers of fentanyl is one part of our multipronged strategy to turn the tide on the deadliest drug our society has faced. I’m very pleased the campaign is working so well to increase awareness about how fentanyl can truly take everything from you,” Governor Little said.

Drake Cooper, the Boise-based creative firm running the campaign, received numerous awards and accolades for the Fentanyl Takes All campaign, including:

In addition, First Lady Teresa Little plans to lend support to the effort led by Virginia's First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and New Jersey's First Lady Tammy Murphy asking First Spouses to highlight National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on August 21. First Lady Little will ask Idahoans to turn to Idaho’s fentanyl awareness campaign for ways to engage our loved ones in the conversation about the deadly effects of fentanyl.