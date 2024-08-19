Attorney General Jackley Praises 8th Circuit Court Decision Overruling ATF Ban

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Aug. 18, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises a recent U.S. 8th Circuit Court reversal on a federal ATF rule banning pistol braces.

The 8th Circuit Court overruled a U.S. District Court of North Dakota Judge who had earlier denied a preliminary injunction against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) rule on pistol stabilizing braces. A coalition of 24 states, including South Dakota, had filed a lawsuit in 2023 against that ATF rule.

“This is another victory against a federal bureaucracy that tries to take away individual rights,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our Second Amendment is a very significant and recognizable individual right.”

The proposed ATF rule also was rejected earlier by a Texas federal court.

