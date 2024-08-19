Submit Release
MPD Officers Make Quick Arrests in Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two robbery suspects.

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The victim reported a group assaulted him and forcefully removed his belongings before fleeing. The victim was able to give officers a lookout for the four suspects.

While officers canvased the area, they located two suspects matching the lookout. The suspects were stopped by officers. During the stop officers found the victim’s stolen property on the suspects.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, two 15-year- old males of Northeast, D.C. were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24126607

###

