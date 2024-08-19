Award-winning Minnesota WIC program offers Nursing Nest for babies at the State Fair

News Release

Aug. 19, 2024

As it receives a national award for its breastfeeding support, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH)'s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is supporting parents and raising awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

The Twin Cities PBS (TPT) Nursing Nest presented by Minnesota WIC offers a quiet, distraction-free space for fairgoers to feed or change their babies or pump. Parents using the nursing nest can also get information about WIC and how to apply for this vital program.

Minnesota WIC supports breastfeeding by providing one-on-one support and education to help parents breastfeed, chestfeed, and pump to feed their babies human milk.

Minnesota WIC earned national recognition this month, receiving the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS) WIC Breastfeeding Performance Bonus Award after increasing the rate of fully breastfed infants from 25% in April 2022 to 28% in April 2023.

“This is a really exciting honor that speaks to the work and dedication of our state WIC team and local WIC agencies,” said Minnesota WIC Director Kate Franken. “Breastfeeding is a priority for the WIC program, and we’re looking forward to continuing to support our families and increase breastfeeding rates and duration.”

The Minnesota WIC program is one of 15 programs to receive the national award. With the award, Minnesota WIC will receive an additional $168,957 to enhance breastfeeding services for participants over the next year.

The USDA also recognized four local, county WIC agencies with the USDA-FNS WIC Breastfeeding Awards of Excellence for their achievements promoting and supporting breastfeeding. These awards did not include a financial bonus.

Gold awardees

Anoka County WIC Program

Lake County WIC Program

Premiere awardees

Carlton County WIC Program

Itasca County Public Health WIC

The awards and nursing nest at the State Fair are timely as August is Minnesota Breastfeeding Awareness Month and National Breastfeeding Month.

The TPT Nursing Nest presented by Minnesota WIC is located on the corner of Underwood and Lee next to Sweet Martha’s cookies. The Nursing Nest is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day during the fair.

Additional private spaces for parents to feed their babies or pump are also available. See the map: A hungry baby needs to eat anytime, anywhere (PDF).

For more information about WIC breastfeeding support, visit WIC Breastfeeding and You.

