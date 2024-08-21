TouchPoint One Launches A-GAME Leagues Gridiron X, Celebrating a Decade of Gamification Excellence in CX Performance

TouchPoint One Gamification: A-GAME Leagues Gridiron X

— 10th Anniversary Edition Introduces Groundbreaking Features and Proven ROI for Contact Center Success —

In essence, we're harnessing the best of both worlds: cutting-edge AI and the irreplaceable power of human connection.” — Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, the leading innovator in employee engagement, quality, and performance management solutions for contact centers, proudly announces the launch of A-GAME Leagues Gridiron Season X. This milestone edition marks a decade of energizing contact center operations through gamification , delivering measurable improvements in workforce engagement, performance, and customer satisfaction.What is A-GAME Leagues?A-GAME Leagues is a core feature of TouchPoint One’s award-winning Acuity platform, a premier, cloud-based contact center data and performance management solution. A-GAME Leagues employs diverse and immersive themes, from sports tournaments to magical quests, to captivate and motivate large, varied customer contact teams.Leagues transforms contact centers into enterprise-wide team-based competitions, featuring round-robin tournaments with single-elimination playoffs and season-end championships. Supervisors act as coaches, selecting weekly starting lineups from their rosters to compete against divisional rivals and cross-conference squads. Game scoring aligns with the performance metrics already used for management, providing a comprehensive approach to performance enhancement that is 100% aligned with existing business objectives.The Xtreme feature distinguishes A-GAME Leagues by involving senior executives in the action. These leaders draft and manage 'fantasy' agent teams, competing head-to-head in special divisions while being measured on leadership effectiveness metrics such as team performance, engagement, attrition, and employee satisfaction. Dedicated dashboards allow Xtreme owners to monitor their teams' standing, wager on matchups, boost their owner Power Rankings, and – above all, engage directly with frontline staff.Exciting Highlights and Promotions for Gridiron XGridiron X introduces exciting new promotions and features to celebrate its 10th anniversary:• Free downloadable Gridiron Seasons I-X Poster Series to inspire your teams• $1,000 prize credit for each participating organization to customize incentives• Medal of Excellence – Xtreme Edition, allowing top executives to compete for the Power Rank Champion title• Special discounts reducing SaaS costs to as low as six cents per hourProven Business ImpactTouchPoint One's gamification solutions have proven to be transformative across various industries, including healthcare, finance, and outsourcing. A-GAME Leagues has consistently delivered significant ROI, with participating organizations reporting up to 76% reduction in employee attrition, 28% increase in balanced scorecard performance, and 161% increased sales. These solutions not only enhance productivity and customer satisfaction but also drive down costs and maximize resource utilization, making them invaluable tools for performance management and workforce engagement.“As we launch Gridiron X, we're building on a decade of success in driving CX performance," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "While TouchPoint One is at the forefront of leveraging AI advancements to better serve customers and employees while reducing risk and operational expenses, we recognize that the human element remains crucial. The game mechanics at play in A-GAME Leagues create a unique magic, boosting connection, camaraderie, and cohesion of purpose in ways that AI alone cannot replicate. This human-centric approach is more necessary than ever to achieve our goals. Our aim is to provide organizations with the tools and framework to transform their contact centers into hubs of excellence and servant leadership, where the interactions among all CX stakeholders - amplified by the engagement power of A-GAME Leagues - contribute to improved customer satisfaction and business outcomes. In essence, we're harnessing the best of both worlds: cutting-edge AI and the irreplaceable power of human connection.”Join us in making history with A-GAME Leagues Gridiron X. To learn more about how you can be part of this game-changing season and drive measurable improvements in your CX operations, visit the TouchPoint One web site and schedule a demo today.About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One is the leading provider of performance optimization solutions for contact centers. The Company’s Acuity product is a full-featured employee engagement and performance management platform that enables improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level. TouchPoint One customer contact solutions deliver the compelling benefits of gamification, balanced scorecards, employee dashboards, quality management, and advanced performance management through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies.TouchPoint One, Acuity, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2024 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

