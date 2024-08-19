Submit Release
KAVE Appears at Pentaport Rock Festival Shortly After The Release of their New EP, Flight of Ideas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean rock band and producer crew KAVE (abbreviation of Kings Always have Veiled Egos) recently performed at the legendary Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, an annual music event in South Korea from August 2nd-4th. KAVE performed on August 2nd alongside other major acts such as DAY6, Creepy Nuts, and JANNABI. As the first band to perform on August 2nd at the festival’s HILLSTATE Stage, KAVE showcased their powerful performance abilities and proved their vast potential as a rising band.

“Thank you all for coming out to see our band's first performance as we have just debuted. It was very hot today, and we were the first band to perform, so I did not expect such a big crowd, but seeing everyone enjoying our music truly energized us. We hope to see you at many more of our performances in the future. Please enjoy KAVE’s music a lot!” – Gaho, lead vocal and frontman of KAVE, on performing at Pentaport Rock Festival for the first time.

KAVE opened their stage with an intro track that the band specially prepared for the festival. They continued with newly arranged tracks with diversified textures and sound effects from their latest EP, Flight of Ideas (July 2024), which gained a rapturous reception from the crowd. On the setlist was “Legend,” the album's hybrid electronic rock title, which conveys the conflict and struggle with one’s inner self.

Flight of Ideas includes seven self-composed, self-arranged tracks: “Venom,” “Legend,” “Hurricane,” “Dangerous,” “Avant,” “Crazy Crazy,” and “Die for U.” The B-sides of the album cover a variety of genres including alternative rock, dance, EDM, Afrobeat, and deep house.

KAVE is composed of Gaho (vocal), Kekinu (drums), Jisang (guitar), Hyun (piano, keyboard), and Ownr (keyboard, DJ). All members are also versed in composing, lyric-writing, arranging, and producing.

KAVE is currently hard at work on their next album. They have also released self-composed remixes of popular songs like Stray Kids “Chk Chk Boom” and Lisa’s “Rockstar.”

