Dog Experiences Improvement in Symptoms after Treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy for Hip Dysplasia and Arthritis

Artemis, a Bernese Mountain Dog, experienced an improvement in symptoms after treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy for hip dysplasia and arthritis.

I can see improvement as she stands from lying down, as well as after extended play or walks.” — Artemis' Owner

POWAY, CA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artemis is a Bernese Mountain Dog with bilateral hip dysplasia. Hip dysplasia is a deformity of the ball and socket hip joint that occurs during growth. The deformity results in joint laxity (looseness) and eventually leads to osteoarthritis (OA). OA is a painful condition that can significantly impact a dog’s quality of life.

Fortunately for Artemis, her veterinarian, Dr. Cherie White at Arlington Park Veterinary Services, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Stem cells have the ability to down regulate inflammation and pain, expedite healing, and regenerate damaged tissue. At the time of treatment, Artemis’ arthritis was moderate in severity.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. White collected a sample of fat tissue from Artemis during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory where technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Three doses of Artemis’ stem cells were prepared and shipped to Dr. White for injection. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Artemis received an injection of her own stem cells into both of her arthritic hips, as well as an intravenous injection. Artemis’ extra cells were cryopreserved for potential future use.

According to Artemis’ owner, she responded well to VetStem Cell Therapy. Her owner stated, “Artemis has done well post therapy. Her symptoms were not terrible as we caught things early, but I can see improvement as she stands from lying down, as well as after extended play or walks. My hope is with continued stem cell treatments she will stay comfortable longer.” With cells in her cryobank, Artemis can receive a lifetime of future treatments using her own stem cells without having to undergo an additional fat collection procedure.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases in dogs and pain associated with osteoarthritis can greatly reduce a dog’s quality of life. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis. Additionally, a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the hip found that treatment with stem cells reduced pain and lameness.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

