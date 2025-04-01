VetStem Cell Therapy Improves Quality of Life in Australian Cattle Dog with Elbow Arthritis

Atlas

Atlas, an Australian Cattle Dog, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for elbow arthritis.

VetStem helped give her a better life, and I will be forever grateful.” — Atlas' Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas, an Australian Cattle Dog, has issues with her elbows and, according to her owner, could barely walk at times. She was diagnosed with bilateral elbow arthritis, a degenerative condition that causes pain and mobility issues. In an effort to improve her quality of life, her veterinarian recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy.

Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types. They have demonstrated the ability to reduce pain and inflammation, help restore range of motion, and stimulate the regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. In a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the elbow, treatment with stem cells was found to reduce lameness and improve range of motion.

To begin the VetStem process, Atlas’s veterinarian collected fat tissue from her abdomen in a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. The cells were divided into doses, and two injectable doses were shipped to Atlas’s vet for treatment. She received one injection of her own stem cells into each elbow.

According to her owner, Atlas responded well to the stem cell treatment. Her owner stated, “After the surgery the change in Atlas was amazing and easy to see! It literally still makes me cry sometimes seeing how far she has come. Now she can run around and play with her brother, and is a sweet, energetic pup. VetStem helped give her a better life, and I will be forever grateful.”

Atlas was initially treated in April 2021 and has not required retreatment since. In addition to the two stem cell doses that were shipped for treatment, several doses of Atlas’s stem cells were put into cryopreservation so she can access them for treatment in the future if needed. Learn more at www.VetStem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

