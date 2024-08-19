Tolentino: Awarding of the Senate Medal of Excellence on the Philippine Olympic medalists and the resolution commending Team Philippines, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission, for a historic and successful campaign at the…

Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, August 19 - Press Release
August 19, 2024

Awarding of the Senate Medal of Excellence on the Philippine Olympic medalists and the resolution commending Team Philippines, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission, for a historic and successful campaign at the Paris Olympics
Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino
Plenary Session
19 August 2024

Mr. President, last August 14, 2024, the Philippine Senate adopted the following resolutions, conferring the Senate Medals of Excellence on our medalists, as well as the resolution congratulating and commending Team Philippines, the Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Sports Commission:

• Number one, adopted Senate Resolution Number 131, or the resolution conferring the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence on Carlos Edriel Yulo, for winning two gold medals in the men's floor exercise and vault events at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

• Number two, adopted Senate Resolution Number 132, or the resolution conferring the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence on Aira Villegas for winning the bronze medal in the 50-kilogram category of women's boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

• Number three, Senate Resolution Number 133, or the resolution conferring the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence on Nesthy Alcaide Petecio for winning the bronze medal in the 57-kilogram category of women's boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

• And lastly, adopted Resolution Number 134, or the resolution congratulating and commending the Philippine delegation, the Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Sports Commission, for a historic and successful campaign at the Summer Olympic Games held from July 26 to August 11, 2024 in Paris, France.

Mr. President, I move for a minute suspension to allow our esteemed guests to accept the Philippine Senate Medals of Excellence and the adopted resolutions.

