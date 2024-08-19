St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4006427
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/19/24 at 0257
INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, VT
VIOLATION Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Krystal Goss
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/18/24 at approximately 0257 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in Concord, Vermont. Initial reports advised Goss, had assaulted a household member, causing pain. Further investigation revealed Goss had also violated court ordered conditions of release. Goss was taken into police custody without incident, and ultimately lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/24 1230 hours
COURT: ESSEX
LODGED - LOCATION: YES
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.