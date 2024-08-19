St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4006427

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/19/24 at 0257

INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, VT

VIOLATION Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Krystal Goss

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/18/24 at approximately 0257 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in Concord, Vermont. Initial reports advised Goss, had assaulted a household member, causing pain. Further investigation revealed Goss had also violated court ordered conditions of release. Goss was taken into police custody without incident, and ultimately lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/24 1230 hours

COURT: ESSEX

LODGED - LOCATION: YES

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.